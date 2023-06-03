Verstappen tops rainy final practice at Spanish GP, ignores team orders to go faster

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen has made it a sweep of fastest lap times in all three practice sessions at the Spanish Grand Prix despite the Red Bull driver shooting down team orders to pick up the pace during the rain-hit P3. Formula One’s two-time defending champion and current points leader will aim for a fifth pole position in seven races later Saturday. Verstappen reacted firmly to team orders to pick up the pace by saying it wasn’t worth the risk. Verstappen topped both of Friday’s incident-free practice sessions held under dry conditions. Verstappen and teammate Sergio Pérez have swept all six wins this season. The race is on Sunday.

