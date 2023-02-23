Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen has picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell could manage only fifth fastest for Mercedes. The session had barely started when F2 champion Felipe Drugovich ground to a halt on the track on his first run for Aston Martin. Drugovich’s car was fixed in the pits and he got going again.

