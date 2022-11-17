Verstappen says rift resolved after F1 incident with Perez

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has resolved a conflict involving teammate Sergio Perez and is prepared help him at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen refused a team order to let Perez through for sixth place at the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday. He says his reasons will “stay between myself and the team.” Verstappen says the dispute related to something earlier in the season. Red Bull has defended Verstappen as a “fair team player.” Perez is hoping to clinch second in the championship ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, reacts in a press conference during ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of The Netherlands, speaks during a press conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Malla
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili