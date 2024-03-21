Verstappen says he plans to fulfil his Red Bull contract to 2028 amid Mercedes switch rumors

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he wants to stay with Red Bull until the end of his contract in 2028. That closes out rumors of a switch to Mercedes. Verstappen says he is flattered by comments at the last race in Saudi Arabia by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who said he’d “love” to have the Dutch star as a driver. Verstappen says he wants to stay with his Red Bull “family.” Verstappen says he is actively avoiding knowing any more than he does about the ongoing turmoil at the team.

