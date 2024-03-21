Verstappen says he plans to fulfil his Red Bull contract to 2028 amid Mercedes switch rumors

By STEWART BELL The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico answers questions during a press conference ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he wants to stay with Red Bull until the end of his contract in 2028. That closes out rumors of a switch to Mercedes. Verstappen says he is flattered by comments at the last race in Saudi Arabia by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who said he’d “love” to have the Dutch star as a driver. Verstappen says he wants to stay with his Red Bull “family.” Verstappen says he is actively avoiding knowing any more than he does about the ongoing turmoil at the team.

