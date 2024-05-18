Verstappen matches Senna’s record of 8 straight pole positions at track where F1 great died

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — On a weekend commemorating Ayrton Senna, Max Verstappen has matched the late Brazilian’s record for consecutive pole positions in Formula 1 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Verstappen made it eight in a row when his Red Bull topped qualifying on Saturday just ahead of the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Miami GP winner Lando Norris. Verstappen’s streak dates back to the last race of last season. Including the seven in seven races this year, the three-time defending champion has drawn level with Senna on eight consecutive pole positions. Senna’s record over 1988-89 has stood for 35 years.

