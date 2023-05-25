Verstappen laments Honda’s decision to team up with Aston Martin in F1

MONACO (AP) — World champion Max Verstappen considers Honda’s decision to team up with Aston Martin in 2026 “a bit of a shame” given its successful relationship with Red Bull. Honda officially pulled out as a works program with Red Bull after 2021 — the year Verstappen won the first of his two world titles — and since then Honda has worked as a technical partner for Red Bull. But the Japanese manufacturer announced its return as a factory F1 supplier with Aston Martin in 2026. Verstappen says “it’s a bit unfortunate how all of that turned out” and that “seeing them go to Aston Martin is a bit of a shame.”

