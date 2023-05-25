Verstappen laments Honda’s decision to team up with Aston Martin in F1

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands answers to reporters in the paddock at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Thursday, May 25, 2023. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MONACO (AP) — World champion Max Verstappen considers Honda’s decision to team up with Aston Martin in 2026 “a bit of a shame” given its successful relationship with Red Bull. Honda officially pulled out as a works program with Red Bull after 2021 — the year Verstappen won the first of his two world titles — and since then Honda has worked as a technical partner for Red Bull. But the Japanese manufacturer announced its return as a factory F1 supplier with Aston Martin in 2026. Verstappen says “it’s a bit unfortunate how all of that turned out” and that “seeing them go to Aston Martin is a bit of a shame.”

