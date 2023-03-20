Verstappen grumbles despite driving from 15th place to 2nd

Most Formula One drivers delayed by a stomach bug before flying to a race followed by an annoying mechanical failure in qualifying would have been happy to finish in second place. Especially after starting from 15th place on the grid. But not two-time defending F1 champion Max Verstappen. He wasn’t keen to praise Red Bull’s second straight 1-2 after he finished behind winner Sergio Perez in Saudi Arabia. Even a bonus point for the fastest lap that kept him in the overall championship lead couldn’t ease Verstappen’s frustration. He says “everyone is happy but personally, I’m not.” That’s because the two-time defending F1 champion is “not here to be second.” Next stop is the Australian GP that Verstappen’s never won.

