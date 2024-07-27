Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP. Stroll crashes as rain keeps cars in garages

By The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Saturday, July 27, 2024. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert]

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen has clocked the fastest time of a final practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix that was largely washed out by heavy rain. Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers. The cars spent a long period in the garages after Stroll’s accident. No driver got in more than seven laps because of the heavy rain that left puddles on the track. Verstappen holds a relatively comfortable 76-point lead over Lando Norris in the overall standings despite having gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021. But the three-time world champion will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place penalty after changing engines.

