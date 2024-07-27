Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP. Stroll crashes as rain keeps cars in garages

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen has clocked the fastest time of a final practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix that was largely washed out by heavy rain. Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers. The cars spent a long period in the garages after Stroll’s accident. No driver got in more than seven laps because of the heavy rain that left puddles on the track. Verstappen holds a relatively comfortable 76-point lead over Lando Norris in the overall standings despite having gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021. But the three-time world champion will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place penalty after changing engines.

