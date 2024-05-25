Verstappen endures a rare bad day in F1 but it’s worse for Red Bull teammate Perez

MONACO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has endured a rare bad day in Formula 1 by qualifying only sixth for the Monaco Grand Prix on a track notoriously hard to overtake on. A day after saying his car was “jumping like a kangaroo” during practice, the three-time world champion was no happier on Saturday with how it felt going around Monaco’s tight and winding 3.3-kilometer street circuit. Verstappen says the car “has not been good to drive on this kind of track.” Teammate Sergio Perez fared much worse and starts from 18th on the grid. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc goes from pole.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.