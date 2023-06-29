Verstappen can surpass Senna with a 42nd F1 win at the Austrian Grand Prix

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing answers to questions of journalists during a news conference ahead of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

Max Verstappen can accelerate further into Formula One history with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. Victory in Sunday’s race on his Red Bull team’s home track in Spielberg would take him to 42 wins. It would move him one past the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place all-time for most GP wins. Red Bull has won all eight races this season with Verstappen winning six. The 25-year-old Dutchman finished second behind teammate Sergio Perez in the other two races. Red Bull has won 18 of the past 19 races overall. Only Mercedes driver George Russell has beaten a Red Bull during that spell.

