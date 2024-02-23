Verstappen calls on F1 tracks to ‘double-check’ safety after loose drain cover stops testing again

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Max Verstappen has called for Formula 1 venues to “double-check” the safety of objects around the track after a loose drain cover interrupted preseason testing for the second day running. The cover flew up when Red Bull’s Sergio Perez drove over a curb. It caused a red-flag stoppage to the morning session after just half an hour amid repairs and an inspection of the area. Thursday’s incident had left debris scattered across the track and caused similar delays after two cars ran over the loose cover.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.