Verstappen and Perez give Red Bull 1-2 pole for Bahrain GP

World champion Max Verstappen has taken pole position ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Perez beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to place second. Perez was .138 seconds behind Verstappen under the floodlights at the desert track in Sakhir. Leclerc starts on the second row alongside Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. Fernando Alonso showed good speed for Aston Martin as the 41-year-old Spaniard qualified fifth. Then followed Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

