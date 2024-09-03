Versatile Steelers lineman Spencer Anderson will start at guard in season opener against Atlanta

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson to fill in for injured left guard Isaac Seumalo in the season opener at Atlanta. Anderson is a 2023 seventh-round pick who has carved out a roster spot because of his versatility. Anderson played center, guard and tackle during his collegiate career at Maryland. The 24-year-old says he once considered himself strictly a tackle but realizes his ability to move around is what makes him valuable in the NFL.

