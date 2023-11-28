Verplancken propels Weber State over Navajo Tech 107-45

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Steven Verplancken scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures and Weber State cruised to a 107-45 victory over Navajo Tech. Verplancken made 6 of 9 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Wildcats (4-2), adding six rebounds. KJ Cunningham and freshman reserve Marko Sarenac scored 14 apiece. Freshman Viljami Vartiainen came off the bench to score 13. Blaise Threatt pitched in with 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Albrandon Byjoe led the Skyhawks with 11 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.