Verona confirms Serie A status for another year after beating Salernitana

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Verona has guaranteed itself another year in Serie A after beating Salernitana 2-1. The win lifts it four points clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining. Tomas Suslov and Michael Folorunsho got Verona’s goals in the first half. Giulio Maggiore added a late consolation for the home side. Salernitana has already been relegated.

