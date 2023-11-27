Verona come from behind to draw with Lecce in Italy

ROME (AP) — Verona has twice come from behind to claim a point in a 2-2 draw with Lecce in Serie A. Visiting Lecce took the lead after half an hour and Verona equalized shortly before halftime. Joan González put Lecce ahead again midway through the second half. A header from Milan Djuric meant both sides had something to celebrate. However, Verona remains second to last in Serie A. Lecce moves up a place to 13th.

