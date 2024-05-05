Verona boosts survival chances with 2-1 win over Fiorentina. Roma hosts Juventus later

MILAN (AP) — Hellas Verona has boosted its chances of Serie A survival with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina as fellow strugglers Empoli and Frosinone played out a disappointing 0-0 draw. All three teams had been locked on 31 points ahead of the weekend. Verona moved five points clear of danger. Empoli and Frosinone are three points above the drop zone with three rounds remaining. Roma will be looking for a win against third-place Juventus later Sunday to boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League. AC Milan hosts Genoa.

