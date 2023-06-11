Verona beats Spezia in Serie A relegation playoff, Ranieri’s Cagliari promoted

MILAN (AP) — Hellas Verona will continue to play in the Italian top flight next season after it beat Spezia 3-1 in a relegation playoff to send its opponent down to Serie B. Cyril Ngonge scored twice to help Verona secure its Serie A status. Spezia had a chance to get back into the match midway through the second period after Verona defender Marco Davide Faraoni was sent off but M’Bala Nzola saw his penalty saved. Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari will be one of the teams that replaces Spezia in Serie A after it beat Bari in a promotion playoff.

