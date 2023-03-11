Vermont women edge Albany for America East title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Emma Utterback scored 18 points and Vermont survived a wild finish to beat Albany 38-36 America East Conference championship game and advancing to its first NCAA Tournament since 2010. Vermont led 30-15 with a minute left in the third quarter but Albany, which had 17 points through three quarters, scored 19 in the fourth and was given every chance to win, although a final long heave at the basket wasn’t close. The Catamounts managed to run their winning streak to 17 despite going 2 of 12 from the field, 4 of 12 from the foul line and committing eight turnovers in the last 10 minutes.. Kayla Cooper had 12 points

