Vermont scoring leader TJ Long helped off court after right leg injury late in NCAA loss to Duke

NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont guard TJ Long injured his right leg late in the Catamounts’ first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Duke and had to be helped off the court. Long, the team’s leading scorer, grabbed a long pass and was in the clear to go up for an easy layup. But when he landed on his right leg, he lost control of the ball. He went down to the floor in obvious pain with 1:18 left in the game and Duke in control. Long went to the locker room, putting no weight on his leg. He was later seen leaving on crutches. The Blue Devils won 64-47.

