Vermont overcomes UMass Lowell for America East championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Dylan Penn scored 21 points, Matt Veretto scored 15 and ignited a game-breaking run, leading Vermont to a 72-59 victory over UMass Lowell in the championship game of the America East playoffs. Vermont will be making its ninth NCAA appearance. UMass Lowell, in its sixth year of eligibility, finished as the runner-up for the second time in three years. Midway through the second half, Veretto scored nine points in three possessions, first hitting three free throws, then adding two 3-pointers as Vermont built a seven-point lead. Several minutes later, Penn hit a layup and Finn Sullivan’s four-point play put the Catamounts in control, 63-50 near the two-minute mark.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.