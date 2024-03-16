Vermont continues its AEC mastery topping UMass Lowell 66-61 to secure NCAA Tournament bid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Shamir Bogues scored 15 points and TJ Long scored 14 points and top-seeded Vermont beat No. 2-seed UMass Lowell 66-61 to clinch its third straight America East Title and secure a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Vermont now has won six of the last eight AEC championships in the one-bid league. The Catamounts now have won nine consecutive AEC post-season tournament contests.Trailing 62-57 with a minute left, UMass Lowell killed its chances by shooting 2 for 8 from the free throw line. Cam Morris III scored 13 of his 17 points before intermission and grabbed 10 rebounds for UMass Lowell.

