Vermont claims the program’s first national championship on Maximilian Kissel’s overtime goal

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Maximilian Kissel scored in a sudden-death overtime to help Vermont beat Marshall 2-1 on Monday night for the program’s first national championship. It was the ninth championship game decided by overtime or penalty kicks in the 21st century. Vermont (16-2-6) became the first squad in school history to win a national championship in a team sport — with the skiing program winning six national championships. The Catamounts were also first America East team to ever make a national title game in a team sport. Marshall (15-2-7) was looking to earn the program’s second national title in as many College Cup appearances since claiming the 2020 national championship.

