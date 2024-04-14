Verlander throws 77 pitches over 4 innings for Astros’ Double-A affiliate in 2nd rehab start

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched four innings for Double-A Corpus Christi in what is expected to be his final minor league rehab outing before rejoining Houston’s rotation. The three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up six runs — five earned — and seven hits on Saturday night against the Frisco RoughRiders, a Texas Rangers affiliate. He struck out three, walked one and threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes. The 41-year-old Verlander opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

