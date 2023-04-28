Verlander throws 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Double-A outing

By The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander looks out from the dugout before an opening day baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first mound appearance in more than a month, pitching for the New York Mets’ Double-A farm team. The 40-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked one for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against Cleveland’s Akron RubberDucks, throwing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes in a 6-1 win. Verlander could make his Mets debut next week at Detroit. He had not pitched since a March 26 spring training game because of a strained upper back muscle.

