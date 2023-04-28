Verlander throws 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Double-A outing

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first mound appearance in more than a month, pitching for the New York Mets’ Double-A farm team. The 40-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked one for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against Cleveland’s Akron RubberDucks, throwing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes in a 6-1 win. Verlander could make his Mets debut next week at Detroit. He had not pitched since a March 26 spring training game because of a strained upper back muscle.

