Verlander set for 2nd rehab start this week, could rejoin Astros after that

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander is set to make his second minor league rehab start this week and could rejoin the Houston Astros’ rotation after that. The 41-year-old right-hander pitched three innings for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday night and bounced back well, according to Houston manager Joe Espada. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming back from neck stiffness that’s sidelined him for two months.

