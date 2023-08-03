Verlander is back with the Astros after a ‘whirlwind’ few days following his trade from the Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros hat and T-shirt were familiar to Justin Verlander. But the chaotic process that landed him at Yankee Stadium on Thursday was unlike anything the three-time Cy Young Award winner has experienced in an 18-year career. Verlander called it a whirlwind in his first full day back in uniform with the Astros, who acquired him from the New York Mets at Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Astros sent top prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to the Mets in exchange for Verlander, who went 61-19 with a 2.26 ERA while winning two of his Cy Youngs and helping the Astros win two World Series crowns — including last year — from 2017 to 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.