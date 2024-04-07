Verlander allows 6 earned runs, strikes out 6 in 1st rehab start for Houston’s Triple-A team

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed six earned runs and struck out six in pitching into the fourth inning of his first injury rehabilitation start for the Houston Astros’ Triple-A Sugar Space Cowboys. The 41-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, threw 46 of 65 pitches for strikes against Oakland’s Las Vegas Aviators. Verlander retired his first four batters, then allowed hits to his next six. Five of those were for extra bases, leading to five runs. Verlander began this season on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

