Verhulst scores 21 against her former team and No. 11 Oklahoma women rally past No. 22 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 21 points against her former team, Raegan Beers had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 Oklahoma rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat 22nd-ranked Louisville 78-72 on Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Verhulst, who transferred from Louisville in December 2022, grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled before making two free throws with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Oklahoma its first lead, 70-68, since it was 14-13. Verhulst added a jumper from the free-throw line to make it 72-70. Oklahoma freshman Nevaeh Tot made two free throws for a four-point lead at 27.5 and Verhulst sealed it at the line by making four free throws in the final 12.9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.