Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open

CLEVELAND (AP) — Venus Williams has withdrawn from Tennis in the Land with a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open. The 43-year-old Williams has received a wild card to compete at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 28. She won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000-2001 after reaching the final in her debut in 1997. Williams had been scheduled to play her opening match in Cleveland on Monday, five days after she was defeated by Zheng Qinwen at the Western and Southern Open outside Cincinnati.

