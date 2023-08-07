Venus Williams loses to Madison Keys in Montreal tennis tournament

MONTREAL (AP) — Venus Williams lost 6-2, 7-5 to fellow American Madison Keys in the opening round of the National Bank Open. The 43-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, dropped to 2-4 in six career matches against the 28-year-old Keys. The 16th-ranked Keys broke Williams twice in the first set. She recorded two more breaks in the second and held on for the win. Keys, who also is playing with fellow American Jennifer Brady in the women’s doubles tournament, now faces Italian Jasmine Paolini in the round of 32.

