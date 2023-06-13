Venus Williams beaten by Swiss teenager Celine Naef in 1st match since January hamstring injury

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Seven-time major champion Venus Williams has lost her first competitive singles match since injuring her hamstring in January. She succumbed to 17-year-old Celine Naef 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Libema Open grass-court tournament. With family members including her sister, Serena, in the stands, the 42-year-old Williams battled temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and an opponent making her WTA debut to win the first set before losing a second-set tiebreaker and wilting in the decider. The Swiss teenager called Williams “an amazing player and really a role model for everyone.”

