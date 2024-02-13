Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki receive wild-card entries to Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Seven-time major champion Venus Williams and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki have received wild card entries into the BNP Paribas Open next month. The combined ATP and WTA event is March 6 to March 17 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Williams has been dealing with the lingering effects of a knee injury she suffered in her first-round match at Wimbledon last July. She lost in the first round of the U.S. Open in September and hasn’t played a match since. Williams and Wozniacki return to the tournament for the first time since 2019. Wozniacki won the title in 2011.

