Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Venus Williams is aged 43 and ranked No. 697 but she isn’t done quite yet. Williams has upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 after more than three hours at the grass-court Birmingham Classic. It is her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. She was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year. On her return last week, she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.