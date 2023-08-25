Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas earns 4th straight world title on final attempt

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Yulimar Rojas won her fourth straight world title in the triple jump on her last attempt. The 27-year-old Rojas is as close to automatic these days as Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was in his heyday. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk finished runner-up to earn the first medal for Ukraine in Budapest. Bekh-Romanchuk was in the lead most of the night courtesy of a big opening. Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba took bronze.

