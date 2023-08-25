Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas earns 4th straight world title on final attempt

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, makes an attempt in the Women's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Yulimar Rojas won her fourth straight world title in the triple jump on her last attempt. The 27-year-old Rojas is as close to automatic these days as Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was in his heyday. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk finished runner-up to earn the first medal for Ukraine in Budapest. Bekh-Romanchuk was in the lead most of the night courtesy of a big opening. Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba took bronze.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.