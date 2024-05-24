Vendrame wins Giro stage with a downhill attack and Pogacar leads with one big stage left

SAPPADA, Italy (AP) — Andrea Vendrame’s solo downhill attack has won him the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Overall leader Tadej Pogacar avoided any risks on the rain-slicked roads on Friday. It was the second win of Vendrame’s career at the Giro after also taking a stage in 2021. Vendrame clocked just under four hours on an undulating stage that included three categorized climbs in the final 60 kilometers. Vendrame got in an early breakaway and then attacked on the descent from the penultimate climb to Sella Valcalda. Pogacar remained 7:42 ahead of second-placed Daniel Martinez and 8:04 ahead of third-placed Geraint Thomas.

