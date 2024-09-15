Veltkamp throws 5 TDs in WKU’s 49-21 win over Middle Tennessee in game with 937 yards passing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for 398 of WKU’s 481 yards passing with a career-tying five touchdowns and Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 49-21 in a Conference USA opener for both teams Saturday night. Veltkamp, who also rushed for a touchdown, was 27-of-30 passing while wide receiver Dalvin Smith also threw a touchdown pass. Kisean Johnson made eight catches for a career-high 129 yards with two touchdowns. The Blue Raiders’ Nicholas Vattiato completed 24 of 31 passes for a personal-best 456 yards — 3 yards short of the school record — and three touchdowns with an interception. All three TD passes went to Omari Kelly, who made nine catches for a career-best 239 yards — 5 yards shy of the school record.

