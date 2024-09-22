Veltkamp rallies Hilltoppers past Toledo 26-21 as Mathews saves game with 2 late picks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for one touchdown and ran for two fourth-quarter scores and Devonte’ Mathews intercepted two passes in the last minute to rally Western Kentucky to a 26-21 win over Toledo. Veltkamp scored on a 7-yard run with 10:43 left to pull Western Kentucky within 21-19 and then went in from 3 yards with 5:16 to go for the lead. Toledo drove to the Western Kentucky 13 before Mathews picked Tucker Gleason at the goal line with 54 seconds to play. However, Velkamp lost the ball on the next snap and after a long review reversed the call, the Rockets took over on the 19 with 43 seconds left. Two plays got the Rockets to the 4 and two penalties pushed them back to the 19 before Mathews soared in front of a receiver to intercept the ball at the 1-yard line.

