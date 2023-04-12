Velázquez hits grand slam as Cubs rally past Mariners 14-9

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit his first career grand slam in Chicago’s eight-run third inning, and the Cubs rallied for a 14-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 and Trey Mancini homered as the Cubs won for the fifth time in six games. Mancini had three RBIs, and Nico Hoerner had two hits and drove in two runs. Swanson posted his fifth career four-hit game before departing in the sixth with tightness on his left side. Eugenio Suárez and Jarred Kelenic homered for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.

