Velasquez pleads no contest to attempted murder in shooting of man charged with molesting relative

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has pleaded no contest to attempted murder after he shot at a man in 2022 accused of molesting Velasquez’s relative. The office of Santa Clara County’s district attorney said Velasquez entered his plea in court Friday. The 42-year-old Velasquez was scheduled to go on trial next month. Prosecutors say Velasquez fired a handgun multiple times at a truck carrying the man accused of molesting his young relative, who was 4 years old at the time. The man faces felony child molestation charges and is the son of the woman who ran the daycare attended by the boy.

