Vela leads LAFC to historic 3-2 road win over Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Vela had two goals and an assist, and Los Angeles FC won at the LA Galaxy’s suburban stadium for the first time, beating its archrival 3-2 on Sunday. Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 70th minute for LAFC, which remained unbeaten in MLS play this season and 8-1-2 overall. LAFC had been 0-6-2 at Dignity Health Sports Park since entering MLS in 2018, but Vela put his club ahead on a penalty in the 68th minute. Tyler Boyd scored his first MLS goal and Mark Delgado made it close with a goal in the 85th minute, but the Galaxy remained winless this season.

