Veit Oswald’s two goals help Germany surprise Finland 4-3 at world juniors; Canada, Czechia roll

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Veit Oswald scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Germany held off Finland for a 4-3 upset at the world junior hockey championship. The German forward snapped the puck past goalie Niklas Kokko with 5:22 left in the second period and then he and his teammates hung on. In other games, Canada routed Latvia 10-0, Slovakia shut out the Swiss 3-0 and Czechia beat Norway 8-1.

