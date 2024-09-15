Veilleux throws TD pass with 15 seconds remaining, Georgia State beats Vanderbilt 36-32

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Veilleux threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst with 15 seconds remaining, capping a wild fourth quarter that gave Georgia State a stunning 36-32 victory over Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference. The Panthers blew a 12-point lead in the final period, with the Commodores pulling ahead on Sedrick Alexander’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:14 remaining. But Veilleaux completed five passes on a lightning-quick drive, the last of them the throw to Hurst down the left sideline. He managed to get his feet down and stick the ball inside the pylon on his way out of bounds, denying Vanderbilt its first 3-0 start since 2017. The Panthers improved to 2-1 with just their second win ever over a Power conference team.

