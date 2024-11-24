Veilleux throws 3 TDs to Fleming, Brock runs for 3 TDs; Georgia St. beats Texas St. 52-44

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Christian Veilleux threw three touchdown passes to Dorian Fleming, Freddie Brock ran for three TDs and Georgia State scored 31 consecutive points to beat Texas State 52-44 and snap a seven-game losing streak. Georgia State (3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) won for the first time since it beat Vanderbilt 36-32 on Sept. 14. Kenyatta Watson intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to the 8 to set up an 11-yard TD catch by Fleming that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 21-14 with 1:14 left in the first half. K.D. McDaniel’s strip-sack of McCloud was recovered by Christian Lorenzo at the Texas State 39 and Braeden McAlister kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to make it 31-14 at halftime.

