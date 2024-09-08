Veilleux throws 2 TD passes, Gilmore snags late INT as Georgia St. beats Chattanooga 24-21

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Veilleux completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Freddie Brock ran for 73 yards and touchdown and Georgia State beat Chattanooga 24-21. Brock scored on a 12-yard run that gave Georgia State (1-1) a four-point lead with 7:01 to play. Chattanooga (0-2) went three-and-out (with minus-6 yards) on its next possession and Jyron Gilmore’s interception for Panthers with 58 seconds to play sealed it. After a 41-yard punt by James Allen pinned the Mocs at their own 2, Sam Phillips caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Chase Artopoeus to make it 21-17 with 11:33 left in the fourth quarter. Georgia State answered with a nine-play, 59-yard drive that culminated with a 10-yard TD run by Brock. Phillips finished with eight receptions for 195 yards.

