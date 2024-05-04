Vegas use of injured reserve prompts questions about salary cap. Other NHL teams do same thing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned from long-term injured reserve just in time for the first-round series against Dallas. Stone has gone on LTIR each of the past three seasons, which allows the Golden Knights to exceed the cap by roughly the amount of his salary until the playoffs begin. The Knights have taken advantage by acquiring players such as Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin. It was Hanifin’s goal Friday night that forced a Game 7 against Dallas. No team is more scrutinized by critics and opposing fans than Vegas for how it uses LTIR to manipulate the salary cap.

