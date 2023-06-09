Vegas unable to capitalize on Florida’s mistakes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The power play that had carried the Vegas Golden Knights to a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final wasn’t enough to power then to a victory Thursday night. Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk did what he has done all playoffs — and what the Panthers had been missing so far this series — scoring the tying goal with 2:13 left in regulation. Then Carter Verhaeghe won it at 4:27 of overtime. The Golden Knights, who had outscored the Panthers by eight goals entering Game 3, let them back in the series by missing opportunities to pull away when Florida gave away one advantage after another. Vegas was 2 for 6 on the power play.

