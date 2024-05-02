Vegas retaliation on Stars forward Seguin costly as defending champion Knights now trail series

DALLAS (AP) — The retaliation the Vegas Golden Knights took against Tyler Seguin proved costly. Seguin was briefly down on the ice with a bloody nose after taking a shot to the face from Alex Pietrangelo in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday night. It came after Seguin had early taken a penalty for an illegal check to the head of Shea Theodore. And was costly for the reigning Stanley Cup champion Knights. They now trail the opening round series for the first time after Jason Robertson scored on the ensuing power play for the Stars in a 3-2 victory that gives them a 3-2 series lead.

