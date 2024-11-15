Vegas Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to a 3-year, $10.95M extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension worth $10.95 million. He’ll count $3.65 million against the salary cap from when the deal kicks in next season through 2027-28. McNabb is one of the team’s original “Misfits” from their 2017 expansion draft. The seasoned NHL veteran is the franchise leader with 518 games played, 1,256 hits and 1,144 blocked shots and at over 10,205 minutes has been on the ice more than anyone else in a Vegas uniform.

