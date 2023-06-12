Vegas Golden Knights buck trend of small D-men during Stanley Cup Final run

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win from the Stanley Cup with a big defensive corps that bucks the trend of smaller blue lines. Vegas’ six defensemen that have have played in the final range from 6-foot-1 to 6-6. That’s a significantly bigger defense than the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in final. Part of the advantage is having the size and toughness to handle big hits and pressure all playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.